Unified Multi-Modal AI by DeepSeek
The Janus series by DeepSeek offers powerful AI models for unified multimodal understanding and generation. It includes Janus-Pro (advanced reasoning), Janus (decoupled visual encoding), and JanusFlow (harmonized autoregression and rectified flow).
Open SourceArtificial IntelligenceGitHub

Janus
