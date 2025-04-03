Launches
Jammy Chat
Music recommendations based on your mood
Jammy senses your mood and recommends socially-proven content to help you process what you’re feeling right now —not what you clicked on yesterday.
Health & Fitness
Music
About this launch
Music for Every Mood
Jammy Chat by
was hunted by
Eric Davich
in
Health & Fitness
Music
Eric Davich
Henry T Kirk
Parth Patel
Vik Scoggins
. Featured on April 4th, 2025.
