Jammy
Ranked #15 for today
Music infused mental health for any moment
Jammy is a music-infused mental health club that helps you remix your mood with community stories, private emotional support, and mood-based music recommendations to radically improve how you feel at any moment.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Music
Artificial Intelligence
by
About this launch
Music infused mental health for any moment (in Beta)
Jammy by
was hunted by
Eric Davich
in
. Made by
Eric Davich
,
Sven
,
Vik Scoggins
,
Henry T Kirk
,
Thomas Patrick
,
Jennie Yang
and
Giuseppe Calderonio
. Featured on October 24th, 2024.
Jammy is not rated yet. This is Jammy's first launch.
Upvotes
57
Comments
7
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#87
