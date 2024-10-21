  • Subscribe
    Music infused mental health for any moment

    Jammy is a music-infused mental health club that helps you remix your mood with community stories, private emotional support, and mood-based music recommendations to radically improve how you feel at any moment.
    Launched in
    Health & Fitness
    Music
    Artificial Intelligence
     by
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Swift
    AWS
    OpenAI API
    About this launch
    was hunted by
    Eric Davich
    in Health & Fitness, Music, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
    Eric Davich
    ,
    Sven
    ,
    Vik Scoggins
    ,
    Henry T Kirk
    ,
    Thomas Patrick
    ,
    Jennie Yang
    and
    Giuseppe Calderonio
    . Featured on October 24th, 2024.
