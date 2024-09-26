Launches
Jammin
Jammin
Collaborative music software in your browser
Say goodbye to solo practice and hello to Jammin' – the platform that connects musicians globally for real-time collaboration. Grab your instrument and dive into a limitless musical experience. Create, jam, and evolve with Jammin'.
Music
Tech
Jammin
About this launch
Jammin
The collaborative music software - All in your browser
Jammin by
Jammin
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Music
,
Tech
. Made by
Diogo Maia Caetano
and
Wael Khattar
. Featured on October 3rd, 2024.
Jammin
is not rated yet. This is Jammin's first launch.
Upvotes
23
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
