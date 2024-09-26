  • Subscribe
    Collaborative music software in your browser

    Free
    Say goodbye to solo practice and hello to Jammin' – the platform that connects musicians globally for real-time collaboration. Grab your instrument and dive into a limitless musical experience. Create, jam, and evolve with Jammin'.
    Launched in
    Music
    Tech
     by
    Blaze
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Figma
    Linear
    ChatGPT by OpenAI
    About this launch
    Jammin by
    was hunted by
    Ben Lang
    in Music, Tech. Made by
    Diogo Maia Caetano
    and
    Wael Khattar
    . Featured on October 3rd, 2024.
