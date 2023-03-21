Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → IXORD
IXORD
Ranked #10 for today

IXORD

One platform - dozens of uses

Free
IXORD is the project management tool used by teams. This project is designed for people with no programming experience. With IXORD you can automate a business process of any complexity.
Launched in Productivity, Task Management, Notes by
IXORD
About this launch
IXORD
IXORDOne platform - dozens of uses
0
reviews
4
followers
IXORD by
IXORD
was hunted by
Ihor Lysenko
in Productivity, Task Management, Notes. Made by
Ihor Lysenko
,
Halyna Bielykh
and
Oleksandra Kozlova
. Featured on March 22nd, 2023.
IXORD
is not rated yet. This is IXORD's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#10
Week rank
-