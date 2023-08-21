Get app
Sign in
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
iWish
iWish
Automate tech support
Visit
Upvote 12
1 month free
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Welcome to the future of seamless tech support. iWish AI is designed to automate tech support and thus transforming your customer experience.
Launched in
Productivity
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
by
iWish
Unicorn Platform
Ad
Sexy landing page builder for startups
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"🔥 Get Started Now: To try iWish, please email me at chinmay@iwish.ai."
The makers of iWish
About this launch
iWish
Help your sales learn as they sell
0
reviews
31
followers
Follow for updates
iWish by
iWish
was hunted by
Chinmay Singh
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Chinmay Singh
. Featured on September 11th, 2023.
iWish
is not rated yet. This is iWish's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report