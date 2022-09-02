Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Is it down?
Is it down?
Monitor your websites & APIs
Visit
Upvote 3
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Monitor your APIs & websites on your menubar!
Launched in
Productivity
,
API
,
Developer Tools
by
Is it down?
Range
Ad
Replace your daily standups with 5-minute async check-ins
About this launch
Is it down?
🤨 Is it down? Hope not. Monitor your websites & APIs
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Is it down? by
Is it down?
was hunted by
Steven J. Selcuk
in
Productivity
,
API
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Steven J. Selcuk
. Featured on September 8th, 2022.
Is it down?
is not rated yet. This is Is it down? 's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
0
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#109
Report