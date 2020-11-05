Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
iOS 14.2
iOS 14.2
100+ new emojis to iOS devices
iPhone
iPad
+ 1
iOS update features over 100 new emoji and eight new wallpapers in both light and dark mode versions.
The magnifier can detect people nearby, and report their distance using the LiDAR sensor included in iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
24 minutes ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Gabe Perez
Hunter
All things Social Media & ☕️🎵🎮
The boba emoji kills me and imma for sure be using the Italian hand gesture so much 😭
Upvote
Share
24mins
Send