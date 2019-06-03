Apple today previewed iOS 13, introducing a dramatic new look for iPhone with Dark Mode and new ways to browse and edit photos, sign in to apps and websites, and navigate the world with an all-new map.
Around the web
Apple Newsroom
Dark mode is coming to iOS 13Cupertino turns to the dark side Apple is bringing dark mode to iOS 13, the new version of its mobile operating systems for this year. The company made the announcement at WWDC 2019, the year after bringing the feature to macOS Mojave.
The Verge
Apple's iOS 13 will include a system-wide Dark ModeApple's iOS 13 is getting a dark mode, the company announced today at its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose. Confirming an earlier leak, the new dark mode will be system-wide and can be turned on or off from iOS's Settings or through a new Control Center toggle. Once enabled, ...
TechCrunch
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
Dark mode is one of those features companies hold back for when they need to reveal a crowdpleaser.
Oleg KramarenkoHunter@olegkramarenko · Software Engineer & Analyst
What do you think about new features? You gonna use dark mode when it becomes available?
Igor Akulov@igoruphere · Founder of Picax
