IONA

IONA

Introverted open network application

Free
IONA is a 100% free network for introverts to meet over email, once per day. That's it.
Launched in
Email
Social Networking
 by
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Postmark
Next.js
About this launch
IONAIntroverted Open Network Application
0
reviews
9
followers
IONA by
was hunted by
Jane Smith
in Email, Social Networking. Made by
Jane Smith
. Featured on July 26th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is IONA's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Vote chart
Comments
6
Vote chart
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#179