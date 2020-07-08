Deals
Invite Rick
Invite Rick
Rickroll Your Zoom calls
Funny
Tech
Are you super-bored of Zooms? Well Rick has the fix. Just visit https://inviterick.com to invite him to your next Zoom, then get ready to roll!
27 minutes ago
Rickroll Zooms | redpepper
Now that everybody is all Zoom-fatigued out, video calls have become a bit of a snoozefest. We wanted to make Zoom calls FuN again and what better way to upgrade a meeting than having our boy Rick Astley bust in with his trademark smoothness?
