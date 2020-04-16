  1. Home
Goat 2 Meeting

Invite a real goat (or llama) to your next video call

Need a fresh face to brighten up your video conference meetings? Want a fun experience for an online Happy Hour? Looking for a virtual tour? The Sweet Farm Animal Ambassadors are here for you.
Duane Wilson✌️
Make your zoom more awesome, chat with the real GOAT (or llama, or sheep), and help save a farm...
