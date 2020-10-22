discussion
Happy Thursday PH! A few months ago we shared we were launching Investor Scout 3.0 here on Product Hunt and over 2k of you have signed up for updates (😮), so we’re really excited to finally get this shipped! 🚀 Investor Scout 3.0 is a CRM for founders to raise their next round, complete with a database of 37k+ investors. We’ve documented and categorized investors from all over the world from angel investor groups, VC funds, and PE funds + their investment preferences (like locations, stages, and check size). Compared to our last version, we’ve added more powerful CRM features in Lists + magnified our dataset with fields like location, stage, industry preferences, min/max check sizes, assets under management, detailed investor teams for each fund, investor gender, and office addresses. While we’ve designed Investor Scout primarily for founders to raise their early pre-seed, seed, and series A rounds, a lot of the funds we track invest in later stages, all the way to LBO. It's free to get started with Investor Scout, with paid plans starting at $149! Use our code PRODUCTHUNT for 40% off forever (expires next week) 💕 Thanks for reading this far! We’ll be around here all day if you have any questions 👍 – Matt & Aaron
