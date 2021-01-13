Investor Pitch Training

discussion
Maximilian Fleitmann
Maker
Founder & Serial Entrepreneur
Hey Product Hunt Community 🖐❤️ My name is Max, and I'm an entrepreneur based in Germany. Over the past few years, I have been passionate about pitch decks as they are the one challenge every entrepreneur will face on his/her journey. I have made the experience myself, that during the raise of capital you will always get the same type of questions with regards to your business. They can help you understand where you have to improve. Either in your presentation or also in the business itself. That is why we decided to built the Investor Pitch Trainer - a tool you can use to train for yourself without doing it in a real investors meeting. 👉 200+ Questions 👉 From Real VC and Angel Investors 👉 100% Free 🚀 Start practicing for your next pitch today! I hope you enjoy this resource and get some value! Let me know any feedback you may have! All the best, Max
@maximilian_fleitmann this is absolutely awesome and so much needed!😊 Let's see if I can get through all the questions in one day. 😅
@maximilian_fleitmann @michael_sieb Thank you Michael!
@maximilian_fleitmann awesome product I love it
@maximilian_fleitmann looks great, it reminds me preparing for an exam at uni long time ago 😅
I feel you. Real life is better!
Thank you! great product!
Cool idea! Who reviews the presentations, what is their experience in fundraising? Maybe you have discounts on pitch decs reviews for your Product Hunt colleagues? :)
@matvey_gramovich Hey, sure just send me over a quick email at max@basetemplates.com and i will sure you'll get the discount! We are reviewing the presentations and have experience raising money, investing money and helping other founders do it for quite some time.
Sure, just email me! julian@basetemplates.com
@basetemplates @julian_droste Done, sent you both a letter. And one more quesition about privacy. We have some sensetive info in our presentation, how many people will see it? Do you look through data room?
@basetemplates @julian_droste @matvey_gramovich Only Max and I will have access to the file and everything you send us is covered by our NDA.
@basetemplates @julian_droste @matvey_gramovich Okay, cool! Expect purchase from me next week and thanks for the discount :)
Love that product! It really helps to strengthen the investor readiness. Especially for people without access to a network of investors or mentors to talk to, this can be very useful! Thanks Max!
@seangossler Thank you so much Sean!
Thanks for your amazing work. It's a perfect preparation to get a better feeling for the next investor pitch!