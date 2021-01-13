Log In
Investor Pitch Training

Practice your pitch with 200+ real investor questions

When raising capital you want to improve your pitch deck and practice for your next investor pitch with real questions. With our free Investor Pitch Training you will nail your next pitch!
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Maximilian Fleitmann
Maker
Founder & Serial Entrepreneur
Hey Product Hunt Community 🖐❤️ My name is Max, and I'm an entrepreneur based in Germany. Over the past few years, I have been passionate about pitch decks as they are the one challenge every entrepreneur will face on his/her journey. I have made the experience myself, that during the raise of capital you will always get the same type of questions with regards to your business. They can help you understand where you have to improve. Either in your presentation or also in the business itself. That is why we decided to built the Investor Pitch Trainer - a tool you can use to train for yourself without doing it in a real investors meeting. 👉 200+ Questions 👉 From Real VC and Angel Investors 👉 100% Free 🚀 Start practicing for your next pitch today! I hope you enjoy this resource and get some value! Let me know any feedback you may have! All the best, Max
Michael Sieb
Growth, Type Studio
@maximilian_fleitmann this is absolutely awesome and so much needed!😊 Let's see if I can get through all the questions in one day. 😅
Maximilian Fleitmann
Maker
Founder & Serial Entrepreneur
@maximilian_fleitmann @michael_sieb Thank you Michael!
Nataliia Tykhonova
@maximilian_fleitmann awesome product I love it
Vladimír Seman
I work at e-commerce
@maximilian_fleitmann looks great, it reminds me preparing for an exam at uni long time ago 😅
Maximilian Fleitmann
Maker
Founder & Serial Entrepreneur
I feel you. Real life is better!
Sergei Sinkevich
Thank you! great product!
Maximilian Fleitmann
Maker
Founder & Serial Entrepreneur
@komiks Thanks
Julian Droste
Maker
@komiks Happy you like it!
Matvey Gramovich
Cool idea! Who reviews the presentations, what is their experience in fundraising? Maybe you have discounts on pitch decs reviews for your Product Hunt colleagues? :)
Maximilian Fleitmann
Maker
Founder & Serial Entrepreneur
@matvey_gramovich Hey, sure just send me over a quick email at max@basetemplates.com and i will sure you'll get the discount! We are reviewing the presentations and have experience raising money, investing money and helping other founders do it for quite some time.
Julian Droste
Maker
Sure, just email me! julian@basetemplates.com
Matvey Gramovich
@basetemplates @julian_droste Done, sent you both a letter. And one more quesition about privacy. We have some sensetive info in our presentation, how many people will see it? Do you look through data room?
Julian Droste
Maker
@basetemplates @julian_droste @matvey_gramovich Only Max and I will have access to the file and everything you send us is covered by our NDA.
Matvey Gramovich
@basetemplates @julian_droste @matvey_gramovich Okay, cool! Expect purchase from me next week and thanks for the discount :)
Sean Goßler
Love that product! It really helps to strengthen the investor readiness. Especially for people without access to a network of investors or mentors to talk to, this can be very useful! Thanks Max!
Maximilian Fleitmann
Maker
Founder & Serial Entrepreneur
@seangossler Thank you so much Sean!
Eugen Ackermann
Thanks for your amazing work. It's a perfect preparation to get a better feeling for the next investor pitch!
Maximilian Fleitmann
Maker
Founder & Serial Entrepreneur
@eack Thanks Eugen!
