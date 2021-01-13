discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Maximilian Fleitmann
Maker
Founder & Serial Entrepreneur
Hey Product Hunt Community 🖐❤️ My name is Max, and I'm an entrepreneur based in Germany. Over the past few years, I have been passionate about pitch decks as they are the one challenge every entrepreneur will face on his/her journey. I have made the experience myself, that during the raise of capital you will always get the same type of questions with regards to your business. They can help you understand where you have to improve. Either in your presentation or also in the business itself. That is why we decided to built the Investor Pitch Trainer - a tool you can use to train for yourself without doing it in a real investors meeting. 👉 200+ Questions 👉 From Real VC and Angel Investors 👉 100% Free 🚀 Start practicing for your next pitch today! I hope you enjoy this resource and get some value! Let me know any feedback you may have! All the best, Max
@maximilian_fleitmann this is absolutely awesome and so much needed!😊 Let's see if I can get through all the questions in one day. 😅
@maximilian_fleitmann @michael_sieb Thank you Michael!
@maximilian_fleitmann awesome product I love it
@maximilian_fleitmann looks great, it reminds me preparing for an exam at uni long time ago 😅
Love that product! It really helps to strengthen the investor readiness. Especially for people without access to a network of investors or mentors to talk to, this can be very useful! Thanks Max!
@seangossler Thank you so much Sean!
Thanks for your amazing work. It's a perfect preparation to get a better feeling for the next investor pitch!
That´s a super helpful tool to prepare for your next pitch Events - thx for sharing!
@sina_sadegh Thank you to hear that from somone who knows the scene very well!
Max you’re a machine! This is awesome content! Getting it right now. Smart product actually with the questions to prepare for. Awesome work man 😊🙌
@dansiepen Thanks Dan!