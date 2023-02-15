Products
Intuned
Ranked #5 for today
Intuned
Unopinionated analytics for software operations
Intuned is the one-stop solution for powerful unopinionated analytics. Connect the tools your team uses - Jira, Github, Linear and more - to get a centralized view of all your engineering processes and drive results. Also, customize everything!
Launched in
Analytics
,
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
by
Intuned
About this launch
Intuned
Unopinionated analytics for software operations
Intuned by
Intuned
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Analytics
,
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Faisal Ilaiwi
,
Zawad Chowdhury
,
Ahmad Ilaiwi
and
Rami M Theeb
. Featured on February 21st, 2023.
Intuned
is not rated yet. This is Intuned's first launch.
Upvotes
25
Comments
10
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#34
