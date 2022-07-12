Products
Home
→
Product
→
Intervy
Ranked #6 for today
Intervy
Improve social bonds between colleagues in Microsoft Teams
Visit
Upvote 9
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Intervy is a Microsoft Teams app that strengthens relationships, camaraderie, and culture through the organization by allowing co-workers to get to know each other better.
Launched in
Messaging
,
Bots
,
Games
by
Intervy
About this launch
Intervy
Socialize remotely
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Intervy by
Intervy
was hunted by
Kristaps Vergins
in
Messaging
,
Bots
,
Games
. Made by
Kristaps Vergins
. Featured on July 13th, 2022.
Intervy
is not rated yet. This is Intervy's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Daily rank
#6
Weekly rank
#65
Report