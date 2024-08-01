Launches
Interactivity Studio
Interactivity Studio is an online tool for creating interactive images. One can upload an image, and segment parts of one's choice, and attach links, images, text, and videos, opening up possibilities of creative storytelling and more!
Launched in
Marketing
SaaS
Photo editing
by
Interactivity Studio
About this launch
Interactivity Studio by
Interactivity Studio
was hunted by
Aniruddha J
in
Marketing
,
SaaS
,
Photo editing
. Made by
Aniruddha J
,
Joan Drappeau
and
Benoit Drappeau
. Featured on August 2nd, 2024.
Upvotes
15
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
