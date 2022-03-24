We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → IntelliBrush

IntelliBrush

Annotate complex data 10x faster with AI

IntelliBrush is a Datature's AI-guided image labeling tool that enables users to make pixel-accurate annotations of complex images. It's easy to use, flexible, and does not require any pre-training of models 🪄
Embed
Featured
Have you used IntelliBrush?
Help improve Product Hunt by sharing a review with the community.