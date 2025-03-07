Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Instella
Instella
Open 3B Small LMs from AMD
Visit
Upvote 69
Instella, from AMD, is the high-performance 3B language models. ResearchRAIL license for model weights, MIT license for code. Trained on MI300X.
Free
Launch tags:
Open Source
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
GitHub
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Instella
Open 3B Small LMs from AMD
Follow
69
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Instella by
Instella
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Open Source
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Featured on March 10th, 2025.
Instella
is not rated yet. This is Instella's first launch.