Instant3d.ai
Copilot for generating 3d assets for Blender/Unity
The go-to AI platform for 3D modeling on easy mode. Upload a 2d image and watch it convert into a 3d model before your eyes.
Design Tools
Artificial Intelligence
3D Modeling
About this launch
Instant3d.ai
Copilot for Generating 3D Assets for Blender/Unity
Instant3d.ai by
Instant3d.ai
was hunted by
Basil Chatha
in
Design Tools
Artificial Intelligence
3D Modeling
. Made by
Basil Chatha
and
Hassan Syed
. Featured on January 1st, 2025.
Instant3d.ai
is not rated yet. This is Instant3d.ai's first launch.