Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → InstaMon

InstaMon

Track and monitor any Instagram account

#2 Product of the DayToday
InstaMon lets you track and monitor any Instagram account: competitors, favorite brands, friends, partners and family members. It's great for social media agencies, individual businesses, parents and everyone who has an interest on Social Media
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews5.0/5
tonixx
tonixx
Maker
Hi guys, After a 2 year period of procrastination, I've finally convinced myself to get back on the startup bandwagon. I've started working on what I thought was a 1-week project ... I was very wrong! It took me almost 3 months to put all the pieces together and get it done. The idea for the project came to me when a friend, who runs a small Social Media Agency, complained that he wasted too much time tracking the Instagram accounts of his clients competitors. I saw a need, so I've started working on InstaMon. Please let me know what you think about InstaMon. I would love to hear your feedback!
Upvote (4)Share
Akshay Surve
Akshay Surve
@tonixx great job on shipping!
UpvoteShare
Bogdan Alupoaie
Bogdan Alupoaie
Great product! Thank you!
UpvoteShare
tonixx
tonixx
Maker
@ebogdan Thx! It was hard work but it was worth it. Enjoy!
UpvoteShare
Roxana Ioana
Roxana Ioana
sounds interesting :)
UpvoteShare
tonixx
tonixx
Maker
@roxana_ioana Thank you! Please let me know if you have any problems or suggestion
UpvoteShare
tonixx
tonixx
Maker
@sebastian_maraloiu Thanks! Simple but it gets the job done :)
UpvoteShare
Volkan Kaya
Volkan Kaya
Simple product. Does exactly what it says it does. Look forward to future improvements.
UpvoteShare
tonixx
tonixx
Maker
@volkandkaya Thx! Yah, I'm already getting alot of feedback for V2 :)
Upvote (1)Share