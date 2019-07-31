InstaMon
Track and monitor any Instagram account
Hi guys, After a 2 year period of procrastination, I've finally convinced myself to get back on the startup bandwagon. I've started working on what I thought was a 1-week project ... I was very wrong! It took me almost 3 months to put all the pieces together and get it done. The idea for the project came to me when a friend, who runs a small Social Media Agency, complained that he wasted too much time tracking the Instagram accounts of his clients competitors. I saw a need, so I've started working on InstaMon. Please let me know what you think about InstaMon. I would love to hear your feedback!
Great product! Thank you!
sounds interesting :)
@roxana_ioana Thank you! Please let me know if you have any problems or suggestion
looks good! Congrats!
@sebastian_maraloiu Thanks! Simple but it gets the job done :)
Simple product. Does exactly what it says it does. Look forward to future improvements.
@volkandkaya Thx! Yah, I'm already getting alot of feedback for V2 :)
