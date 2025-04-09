Subscribe
Because your logs deserve better than firebase
Vibecoding? Let AI have your back. Instalog brings AI-powered logging and crash analysis to your app — so you can keep vibing while we track the bugs. No setup stress. No expensive tooling from just $0/mo.
About this launch
Because your logs deserve better than firebase
Instalog by
Instalog
was hunted by
Chizi Ogbonda
in SaaS, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Chizi Ogbonda
. Featured on April 10th, 2025.
Instalog
