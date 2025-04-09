Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Instalog
Instalog
Because your logs deserve better than firebase
Visit
Upvote 65
Vibecoding? Let AI have your back. Instalog brings AI-powered logging and crash analysis to your app — so you can keep vibing while we track the bugs. No setup stress. No expensive tooling from just $0/mo.
Free Options
Launch tags:
SaaS
•
Developer Tools
•
Artificial Intelligence
50% Off
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Instalog
Because your logs deserve better than firebase
Follow
65
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Instalog by
Instalog
was hunted by
Chizi Ogbonda
in
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Chizi Ogbonda
. Featured on April 10th, 2025.
Instalog
is not rated yet. This is Instalog's first launch.