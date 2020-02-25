  1. Home
Instagram Engagement Report 2020

Insights & trends collected from 80M+ Instagram posts

We analyzed 80M+ Instagram posts and 1.6M of the top users - uncovering the latest trends about Instagram engagement. Featuring data from Mention and Hubspot - learn now hashtags, nano-influencers, caption length can impact your 2020 strategy.
Sandra Chung
Sandra Chung
Maker
Sandra Chung: Big thanks to @bramk for hunting! We're back at it again with Hubspot and excited to share with you our brand new 2020 Instagram Report with even more data and insights. So many of us brands and marketers are struggling to make a splash on Instagram, it's because the only thing constant about the platform is that it's constantly changing. To help you make sense of it all - we've compiled all of our research and best practices into this report. We're happy to take your questions, feedback, and high-fives so we can continue to improve our reports.
@margotcodes
@mention
Carly Miller
Carly Miller:
Awesome work!!
Patrick Whatman
Patrick Whatman:
Nice to see such powerful Instagram data presented with actionable insights. Well done!
