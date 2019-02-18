Instagram Engagement Report 2019

We analyzed 48M+ Instagram posts & 300k+ top users - uncovering the latest trends and insights about Instagram engagement.
Featuring data from Mention and resources from Hubspot: learn how the use of hashtags, working with micro-influencers, tagging users - will impact your 2019 Instagram strategy.
Reviews
+14 reviews
- Pros:
Extremely useful!Cons:
I wish it was available for the last 2 years!
The HubSpot and Mention combination is a winner.Patrick Barnes has used this product for one day.
- Pros:
Covers most of the basesCons:
There are no benchmarks for engagement on pictures, video or for verticals like B2B or beauty etc
This section can't be blank, but I covered the comments in the above🐚 has used this product for one day.
Discussion
Sandra ChungMaker@sandrogynous · Head of Content at Mention
Thank you @liamboogar for sharing our brand new report! We had a really fun time creating it with our data scientist + the team at Hubspot - we're stoked to see this finally go live :) Instagram engagement is a golden KPI for many marketers, but so much of the platform is changing all the time that it's hard to know what works. To make things easy - we've compiled all of our research and best practices into a neat little report. We're here to answer your questions, listen to your feedback so we can make our reports even better :)
Patrick Whatman@mrwhatman · Content Marketer @Mention
Always love the detailed insights in these reports! It's also good to see some numbers behind the idea that every brand needs to be doing more video marketing. You hear this all the time, but not always with a whole lot of substance. Clearly video works on Insta!
Robert Katai@katairobi · Content Strategist
This is gold for everybody that is using Instagram as a marketing platform but also as an egagement network. Great job guys!
Clément René@clement_rene · Content Marketer, Kameleoon
Awesome insights! Incredible (and reassuring) to see that relevance and quality are well rewarded on Instagram 🚀
Anja Mutschler@an_mut · future is it!
Crazy cool stuff!!
