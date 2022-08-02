Products
Insta360 Link
Insta360 Link
AI-Powered 4K webcam with gesture-control & privacy features
Link is a 4k AI-power webcam by Insta360 that offers smart gesture features, top-down view, built-in clip and a lot more with required software to make your live streams or videos of highest quality
Launched in
Productivity
,
Photography
,
Tech
by
Insta360 Link
About this launch
Insta360 Link
AI-Powered 4K webcam with gesture-control & privacy features
Insta360 Link by
Insta360 Link
was hunted by
Adithya Shreshti
in
Productivity
,
Photography
,
Tech
. Featured on August 3rd, 2022.
Insta360 Link
is not rated yet. This is Insta360 Link's first launch.
