Insider Company Comparisons

Kevin Wu
Maker
Hi everyone! I’m Kevin, co-founder of Pathrise. A few months ago we posted a set of Interviewing Insider Guides to help job seekers find information about interview processes all in one place, but we realized the power of the information we had aggregated and sourced went beyond that! Here's an entirely different tool that allows you to compare companies head-to-head! These comparison guides allow you to review all of the information on top tech companies side-by-side so that you can see where the differences lie between hiring processes, interview questions, missions, and more. We want to make it as easy as possible for candidates and market researchers to compare different companies to figure out things like deciding between offers or ways to adjust their interview practice. After accumulating a ton of insider company information, we wanted to provide that data in new and helpful formats. At Pathrise our goal is to act as an advocate for job-seekers by correcting the imbalance of information between job seekers and employers. With this launch, we're excited to share our comparison guides with the world and see how they'll be used!
Wow, super comprehensive resource to research and compare two companies! I particularly like the "Inside Scoop" snippets and breakdowns of the company demographics, median salaries based on area functions, and hiring categories. Big thank you to the team at Pathrise for putting this all together!!
