InFlight
InFlight
A design crit in your pocket
Ever been stuck on a design and wish you had an extra set of eyes? InFlight is like usertesting.com but with real designers who know your space. Get unstuck with an extra set of eyes whenever you need it. Save time and $ by building the right thing.
Launched in
Web App
Productivity
Development
by
InFlight
About this launch
InFlight
Same day design feedback on your work in progress
InFlight by
InFlight
was hunted by
Kyle Barber
in
Web App
,
Productivity
,
Development
. Made by
Kyle Barber
and
Veer Gadodia
Featured on July 10th, 2024.
InFlight
This is InFlight's first launch.
Upvotes
20
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
