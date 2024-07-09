Launches
A design crit in your pocket

Ever been stuck on a design and wish you had an extra set of eyes? InFlight is like usertesting.com but with real designers who know your space. Get unstuck with an extra set of eyes whenever you need it. Save time and $ by building the right thing.
Web App
Productivity
Development
About this launch
was hunted by
Kyle Barber
in Web App, Productivity, Development. Made by
Kyle Barber
and
Veer Gadodia
. Featured on July 10th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is InFlight's first launch.
