Hi Product Hunt 👋, We like to explore and build new products, but sometimes we don't know what are other people's problems. We were wondering how to get the ideas from people's minds and the closest answer we got was to look for them in social media and the web. That's how we came with this idea, 💡 Infinideas gathers crowdsourced ideas from the web (currently from Reddit and Twitter) into an infinite newsfeed. We personally browse Infinideas everyday to check if there are any interesting products to build next, and we are loving it ❤️! The app is only on Android, because the AppStore refused to publish it 😢, so if you want to try on your iPhone, compile our source code from GitHub. We decided to make Infinideas as a mobile app in Flutter because we like to learn something new with any new product we make 🤓 Sandoche, Etienne & Patricia
The producthunt product hunt idea app. If you're reading this, this app is for you.
This app makes it way easier to find inspiration for ideas !
@shiva_namassi I find it a good routine to browse Infinideas once a day, it keeps your mind open to inspiration!
Brilliant. I'm wondering is there is a way to automate the idea scrapping, maybe using NLP or even AI to scrap Reddit or Twitter. Amazing job to the whole team. Great product!
@carlos_bernabeu Thanks Carlos, for now we use the Reddit API to get the ideas from some specific subreddits and also Twitter API to get ideas from specific users / hashtag. But yeah the twitter part is not perfect, it needs some sort of AI to sort it better. The project is open source so if you want to contribute feel free!
I'll check it out.
