Eric Acri
Maker
Dear creative people, I made an app that I would like to share with you today because I know how important your computers are to you and I know a lot of people are having a tough time finding work. It’s called In One Motion, and how it works is you just pick the computer you want and the software prepares it for you in 3-5 minutes and you can use it like a regular computer from home - or wherever you have internet. Please feel free to look around, try it with no credit card, and if you have any questions I would be more than happy to answer them here. Keep creating, Eric Acri
Awesome! Does it save my workspace?
