  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → ImagineAI by magus.gg
ImagineAI by magus.gg

ImagineAI by magus.gg

Generate 3D models using text and images

Create 3D models within seconds with ImagineAI from magus.gg. Transform text or images into downloadable Blender-compatible .glb files. Explore and use thousands of 3D models generated using ImagineAI for free.
Launched in
Design Tools
Artificial Intelligence
3D Modeling
 by
ImagineAI by magus.gg
About this launch
ImagineAI by magus.gg
ImagineAI by magus.gg
Generate 3D models using text and images
ImagineAI by magus.gg by
ImagineAI by magus.gg
was hunted by
Aditya Saxena
in Design Tools, Artificial Intelligence, 3D Modeling. Made by
Aditya Saxena
. Featured on August 26th, 2023.
ImagineAI by magus.gg
is not rated yet. This is ImagineAI by magus.gg's first launch.
