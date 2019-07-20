Discussion
Richard Sison
Really keen to try this out! But I can only see 1.0.4 on the website (same with the in-app updater). Github also doesn't have any update in the past few days (most recent was last month). …Am I missing something? 😅
The best media player for the Mac. Good to see it hunted again, though I'm not sure about the 2.0. Version 1.0.4 is the latest. It's been in beta for a few years though, since it was originally hunted on PH in 2017: https://www.producthunt.com/post...
This is an AMAZING player, but is improperly titled here. 1.0.4 is the latest build. 2.0 does not exist. IINA was actually already hunted 2 years ago. https://www.producthunt.com/post...
Hunter
Surprised to see IINA hasn't been hunted since it's update (it now has a dark mode and updated UI!)! It's an excellent video player that not only supports a ton of modern features, but fits well within the existing eco-system of Apple applications. Doesn't feel clunky in the slightest and is definitely something I would recommend. While I don't think the maker is on Twitter/PH, his website (I believe this is him) can be found here: https://saagarjha.com/
@justin_rockmore think you may have titled this incorrectly. 2.0 does not exist.