Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → IdeasDrop

IdeasDrop

A social community for sharing and validating new ideas.

get it
IdeasDrop is a social community for sharing and validating new ideas.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Maxim
Maxim
Hunter
Exited to discover this new community to learn, help vet new ideas and get the creative juices flowing!
Upvote (1)Share
David Delahunty
David Delahunty
Maker
@__amax__ Thanks for sharing Maxim :D
UpvoteShare
sree sreenivasan
sree sreenivasan
Am fan of @delahuntagram's newsletter, so am looking forward to this.
Upvote (1)Share
David Delahunty
David Delahunty
Maker
@sree Appreciate that Sree :)
UpvoteShare
erwin blom
erwin blom
It's nice to walk around the world looking for ideas, new ways of looking at stuff etc. Ideas Drop is a great daily exercise though I have to say David himself is the master at it!
Upvote (1)Share
David Delahunty
David Delahunty
Maker
@erwblo Thank you Erwin, glad to have you on board.
UpvoteShare
David Delahunty
David Delahunty
Maker
Thanks for sharing Maxim. Was hoping to share IdeasDrop in a few weeks when it was a little bit more established but here we are. Like Maxim said it will be a place to "get the creative juices flowing!". I built IdeasDrop as I felt there was a space for a social community to share and validate their ideas. It will also be a place to build relationships and maybe even form teams to build out your ideas.
UpvoteShare
Barbara A Lane
Barbara A Lane
Looking forward to seeing and sharing!
UpvoteShare