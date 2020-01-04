Discussion
Maxim
Hunter
Exited to discover this new community to learn, help vet new ideas and get the creative juices flowing!
Am fan of @delahuntagram's newsletter, so am looking forward to this.
It's nice to walk around the world looking for ideas, new ways of looking at stuff etc. Ideas Drop is a great daily exercise though I have to say David himself is the master at it!
Thanks for sharing Maxim. Was hoping to share IdeasDrop in a few weeks when it was a little bit more established but here we are. Like Maxim said it will be a place to "get the creative juices flowing!". I built IdeasDrop as I felt there was a space for a social community to share and validate their ideas. It will also be a place to build relationships and maybe even form teams to build out your ideas.
Looking forward to seeing and sharing!