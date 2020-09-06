IdeasAI
Hi Product Hunters! This is my first app powered by OpenAI. 🤔 Problem This year has been weird, and I've had a harder time getting motivation to work on things. I was trying to build new things but also lacking in ideas. @marckohlbrugge and me then started hacking on OpenAI's new GPT-3 API and I thought "okay if I can't come up with ideas, maybe let the AI come up with ideas?" 💡 Solution I send GPT-3 a prompt of pre-defined good ideas from existing startups. It then uses its autoregressive language model w/ deep learning to generate new product and business ideas. Because GPT-3 still has a hard time judging if ideas are good or bad, ideas can be liked/disliked by you and rise to the top. So it's kind of human-augmented AI. 💳 Monetization The API costs money, so I need to make that back. So if you like an idea, you can claim it, pay $99 and it gets removed from the site. (kinda like those hiphop beat sell sites). I hope you like it and get inspired from these ideas to create something! <3 Let me know if you have questions on how I build it etc.
