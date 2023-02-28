Products
This is the latest launch from IconScout
See IconScout’s 38 previous launches →
IconScout Plugin for Figma
Ranked #8 for today
IconScout Plugin for Figma
Access 5.7 million+ design assets right within Figma
IconScout plugin for Figma helps you elevate your designs by providing access to 5.7 million+ customizable icons, vector illustrations, 3D illustrations, and Lottie animations right within Figma
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Design
,
Design resources
by
IconScout
Emma
About this launch
IconScout
3D Illustrations, Lottie Animations, Vector Icons & Illustrations
182
reviews
998
followers
Follow for updates
IconScout Plugin for Figma by
IconScout
was hunted by
Nattu
in
Design Tools
,
Design
,
Design resources
. Made by
Arpan Rank
,
Akshaj Balaji
,
Zaid Kureshi
,
Mohit
,
Krishna Sheth
,
Li Fang Tan
and
Gaurav Kumar
. Featured on March 1st, 2023.
IconScout
is rated
4.4/5 ★
by 121 users. It first launched on October 22nd, 2016.
Upvotes
35
Comments
19
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#69
