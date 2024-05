Firebase 3,410 upvotes

I use Firebase for Authentication in all my projects and it's free.

Product Hunt 69,392 upvotes

I launched more than 30 product on ProductHunt and this help me to validate my ideas. I really love this community.

Vercel 617 upvotes

I'm using Vercel since more than 5 years and this service is amazing to deploy all my front-end apps.