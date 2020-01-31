i Hate Regex

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Geon George
Maker
Hey everyone 👋 , Regular expressions are real; hate it or love it. I used to spend hours trying to craft the perfect expression for my scraping projects not realizing that I don't really know regex. This tool is a cheat sheet that also explains the commonly used expressions so that you understand it. - There is a visual representation of the regular expression (thanks to regexpr) - The application shows matching strings which you can play around - Expressions can be edited and these are instantly validated Looking forward to your feedback, Geon George :)
Upvote (2)Share
@geon_george nice product geon
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@gauthamzzz Thank you Gautham <3
UpvoteShare
Good one
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@sawyer_ford Thank you Sawer
UpvoteShare