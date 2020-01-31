  1. Home
i Hate Regex

regex cheatsheet for the haters

Hello Hunters 👋 ,
This tool is designed as a cheatsheet that will explain commonly used regular expressions in way you actually learn it ❤
- for the haters out there 😉
Hey everyone 👋 , Regular expressions are real; hate it or love it. I used to spend hours trying to craft the perfect expression for my scraping projects not realizing that I don't really know regex. This tool is a cheat sheet that also explains the commonly used expressions so that you understand it. - There is a visual representation of the regular expression (thanks to regexpr) - The application shows matching strings which you can play around - Expressions can be edited and these are instantly validated Looking forward to your feedback, Geon George :)
@gauthamzzz Thank you Gautham <3
