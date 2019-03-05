I hate mailto
Stop websites from opening your email client.
Whenever you click on an email link, this Chrome & Firefox extension will copy the email address on to your clipboard & block the email client from annoyingly interrupting you.
Tekeste KidanuMaker@iamtekeste
Instead of dealing with my constant existential dread, I decide to make yet another browser extension🕺. I even managed to pull in @iamarnob, he is the one who designed the landing page, made that snazzy thumbnail animation and demo video. Whenever I click on a Contact Us link and Apple Mail 💩 pops up in my face without a warning, the rage I feel is truly out of this world 😡. One day I decided I never want to feel that way again, so I made a browser extension that would copy the email address and block Apple Mail from popping up. Seriously, get this extension and lower your blood pressure. (not proven with medical research yet)
Meet Chopra@meetchopra · Founder
@iamarnob @iamtekeste Liked your promo video. 😂😍
Arnob MukherjeeMaker@iamarnob · Founder @ Culrs
@iamtekeste @meetchopra Thanks a lot man, we wanted it to be funny :p
Rupak Mishra@mshra_ji
Loved the Idea from day one! and Finally its here...
