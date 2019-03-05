Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → I hate mailto

I hate mailto

Stop websites from opening your email client.

get it
#4 Product of the DayToday
Whenever you click on an email link, this Chrome & Firefox extension will copy the email address on to your clipboard & block the email client from annoyingly interrupting you.

Reviews

Vaibhav Sisinty
 
Helpful
  • Vaibhav Sisinty
    Vaibhav SisintyGrowth Marketing at Uber
    Pros: 

    This is such a smart solution to an annoying problem. I would say excellent execution of the idea.

    Cons: 

    Couldn't find any

    I look forward to using it on an everyday basis now. Also, great job with the landing page. Simple, neat and works!

    Vaibhav Sisinty has used this product for one day.
    Comments (0)

Discussion

Hunter
Tekeste Kidanu
Tekeste Kidanu
Makers
Tekeste Kidanu
Tekeste Kidanu
Arnob Mukherjee
Arnob Mukherjee
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Tekeste Kidanu
Tekeste KidanuMaker@iamtekeste
Instead of dealing with my constant existential dread, I decide to make yet another browser extension🕺. I even managed to pull in @iamarnob, he is the one who designed the landing page, made that snazzy thumbnail animation and demo video. Whenever I click on a Contact Us link and Apple Mail 💩 pops up in my face without a warning, the rage I feel is truly out of this world 😡. One day I decided I never want to feel that way again, so I made a browser extension that would copy the email address and block Apple Mail from popping up. Seriously, get this extension and lower your blood pressure. (not proven with medical research yet)
Upvote ·
Meet Chopra
Meet Chopra@meetchopra · Founder
@iamarnob @iamtekeste Liked your promo video. 😂😍
Upvote ·
Arnob Mukherjee
Arnob MukherjeeMaker@iamarnob · Founder @ Culrs
@iamtekeste @meetchopra Thanks a lot man, we wanted it to be funny :p
Upvote (1)·
Rupak Mishra
Rupak Mishra@mshra_ji
Loved the Idea from day one! and Finally its here...
Upvote ·