Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
HyreSnap
Ranked #1 for today
HyreSnap
Get the perfect resume for your next job in 10 minutes
Visit
Upvote 81
1 MONTH FREE!
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
HyreSnap uses cutting edge AI to create a perfect resume, search and secure jobs best suited to your skill set and experience in less than 10 minutes.
Launched in
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Career
by
HyreSnap
Range
Ad
Replace your daily standups with 5-minute async check-ins
About this launch
HyreSnap
Get the perfect resume for your next job in 10 minutes
1
review
82
followers
Follow for updates
HyreSnap by
HyreSnap
was hunted by
Krishna Anubhav
in
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Career
. Made by
Rajesh Jagasia
,
Richik Sinha Roy
and
Archit Bindal
. Featured on September 4th, 2022.
HyreSnap
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is HyreSnap's first launch.
Upvotes
81
Comments
27
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#148
Report