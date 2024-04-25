Launches
Hyra
Hyra
Immersive AI reading app for Apple Vision Pro
Experience the next frontier in reading: the first-ever app designed for Apple Vision Pro that creates fully immersive scenes based on the book you’re reading, powered by AI.
Launched in
Virtual Reality
Startup Books
Apple Vision Pro
by
Hyra
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Apple
33,646 upvotes
Xcode framework for development. I just bought my MacBook for this.
Figma
16,123 upvotes
For designing, prototyping the visual identity of the App.
Swift
25 upvotes
SwiftUI framework for visionOS development. Helped me being fast.
About this launch
Hyra
Immersive AI reading app for Apple Vision Pro
0
reviews
29
followers
Follow for updates
Hyra by
Hyra
was hunted by
José Vitor Alencar
in
Virtual Reality
,
Startup Books
,
Apple Vision Pro
. Made by
José Vitor Alencar
. Featured on April 26th, 2024.
Hyra
is not rated yet. This is Hyra's first launch.
Upvotes
30
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report