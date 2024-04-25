Launches
Hyra

Immersive AI reading app for Apple Vision Pro

Free
Experience the next frontier in reading: the first-ever app designed for Apple Vision Pro that creates fully immersive scenes based on the book you’re reading, powered by AI.
Virtual Reality
Startup Books
Apple Vision Pro
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Apple
33,646 upvotes
Xcode framework for development. I just bought my MacBook for this.
Figma
16,123 upvotes
For designing, prototyping the visual identity of the App.
Swift
25 upvotes
SwiftUI framework for visionOS development. Helped me being fast.
About this launch
