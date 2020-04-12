Hypnopedia
👋 Hi Product Hunt! I'm Dr. Andrew Sokol, MD, PhD Belarusian State Medical University, Brain geek and CEO of Hypnopedia. The events of recent months have given us little reasons for optimism. Our internality and self-confidence underwent invisible and therefore very dangerous stressful attacks which overwhelmed the nervous system. While there is a lot of talk about the benefits of physical activity, mental health is rarely discussed. However it is no less important and requires regular discipline to maintain it. That is why we have developed a universal algorithm for increasing self-confidence and self-awareness. It plays short inspirational phrases (affirmations) while the user is asleep without waking him. Why was the dream chosen? We spend almost a third of our lives in a dream. This time is considered passive for the brain to rest and to process the experience received on the eve. It is when the brain decides what to put in a long-term memory and what to forget. However, during these eight hours, the brain is able to receive clues through specific short phrases for further memory consolidation. Based on the last 3-5 years of USA ( https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc... ) and French scientific ( https://www.nature.com/articles/... ) somnology research, we have developed the application for tracking sleep phases and to use this time for repeating simple and motivating affirmations or consolidate other “daytime experience” in the so-called intermediate memory. In this case, the process of memory reactivation occurs and the brain better assimilates familiar information. THE BENEFITS OF USING «HYPNOPEDIA»: – Grants new way to work on your mental health and motivation; – Delivers deep relaxation before sleep through ASMR and 3D sound player; – Makes your mind clear, alert and focused on your goals; – Wakes you up at the most appropriate time with a Smart Alarm clock. HOW IT WORKS It is proven that the more often your brain receives positive stimulations, the better the information is preserved, since it begins to be perceived as important and as a result can influence your daily behavior. The moment for reading affirmations is chosen based on the individual physiology of a person and general principles of memory functioning in a dream. Specially tuned algorithms identify the specific phase of sleep, when the brain is most susceptible to information received from external sources. The process of memory consolidation occurs at this exact timeframe. Usually a person goes through 3-6 full sleep cycles per night. REM sleep phases become more frequent by morning and this is the best time to be woken up, which will be taken care of by a built-in “smart” alarm clock. Apple Watch performs functions of a personal sensor since it is equipped with all necessary tools, such as microphone, accelerometer and optical heart rate sensor. FREE VERSION INCLUDES: • The free version of the application includes a “Smart” Alarm clock that wakes you up at the most appropriate time before the set wake-up time. PREMIUM VERSION INCLUDES: • Access to the core feature of Hypnopedia for playing affirmations throughout the night; • ASMR and 3D-player for deep relaxation and meditation. We also will be giving away promo codes every couple of hours during the first 24 hours to our precious subscribers. These will grant you premium access to all features so you can evaluate the high efficiency of the app on your own. Waiting for you in the comments. Will be happy to answer any questions being live for 24 hours! Any feedback is appreciated!
