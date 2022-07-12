Products
Home
→
Product
→
Hypervault Custom Data Templates
Ranked #15 for today
Hypervault Custom Data Templates
The Digital Vault for Companies
Visit
Upvote 5
6 months free
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Hypervault steps up from password manager to digital vault. From now on, you won't be stopped if you're trying to add specific data in a secure place. Introducing: custom data templates and custom fields.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Tech
,
Security
by
Hypervault
About this launch
Hypervault
Securely manage and share sensitive data with your team
2
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Hypervault Custom Data Templates by
Hypervault
was hunted by
Glenn Van Croonenborch
in
Productivity
,
Tech
,
Security
. Made by
Glenn Van Croonenborch
and
Thierry Dupont
. Featured on July 12th, 2022.
Hypervault
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on December 17th, 2021.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Daily rank
#15
Weekly rank
#40
Report