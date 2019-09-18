Hyperping Status Page
Hi 😸hunters! I am sooo excited (mostly scared) to finally and officially launch the Status Page product! Hyperping combines instant alerting whether you prefer email, SMS or Slack notifications, with a simple, beautiful status page to let your users know about ongoing issues in real time. Today, most businesses rely on 2 different, unnecessarily complex and 🤑 pricey solutions that should do very simple things: be alerted when something goes wrong, and communicate transparently with its customers. Here are some of the cool features included: 🎨Customisable Match your brand with your logo, color and more ✉️ Email & SMS subscribers: Let anyone who visits your status page the option to subscribe by email or phone number to your status updates to receive: - notifications when you publish an update - instant notifications when one of your services is having issues 🔧Maintenance window: Allows you to pause monitors for a certain period of time to prevent impacting their uptimes while letting know your users. 📱Twilio integration: Connect your own Twilio account to send SMS to your subscribers, and keep control of your billing 🌈Custom subdomain with 🔒SSL support (HTTPS) And of course, Hyperping primarily monitors all of your sites, APIs and assets in real time, and send you private alerts to you and your teammates when downtime occurs I've been in the making of Hyperping for 2 years now and had recently quit (fired but 🤫) my job to go full time on this super challenging product which I love! If you're curious, I publicly share business metrics and insights on Twitter. The financial health such as the MRR, churn and revenue of the company is available at https://hyperping.baremetrics.com! - Leo
Congrats on the launch Leo!! We've been super happy customers with Slite for a while, hyperping is an awesome service 👏
@christophepas Hello Christophe 🙌Thanks a lot for all the support and amazing feedback 🤩
Congrats on the launch dude! As usual, amazing work especially on design and simplicity 😉
@quentindty Thanks you my man! 👊
Awesome work @leo_bqecker!
Congratulations on your launch!
@new_user_2602b008a2 Let's gooo, thanks!