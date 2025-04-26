Launches
HyperArc
HyperArc
AI Native Business Intelligence
HyperArc is the first AI-native BI platform that learns from your team. Ask questions in plain English, get trusted insights instantly. Built by Tableau and Einstein Analytics veterans. Fast, secure, auditable insights—no SQL skills needed.
Artificial Intelligence
No-Code
Data & Analytics
HyperArc by
HyperArc
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
No-Code
,
Data & Analytics
. Made by
Tristan Tao
and
Zuye Zheng
. Featured on May 9th, 2025.
HyperArc
is not rated yet. This is HyperArc's first launch.