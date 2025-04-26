Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. HyperArc
HyperArc

HyperArc

AI Native Business Intelligence
HyperArc is the first AI-native BI platform that learns from your team. Ask questions in plain English, get trusted insights instantly. Built by Tableau and Einstein Analytics veterans. Fast, secure, auditable insights—no SQL skills needed.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Artificial IntelligenceNo-CodeData & Analytics

Meet the team

HyperArc gallery image
HyperArc gallery image
HyperArc gallery image
HyperArc gallery image
HyperArc gallery image
About this launch
HyperArc
HyperArc
The First AI Native Business Intelligence
67
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
HyperArc by
HyperArc
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in Artificial Intelligence, No-Code, Data & Analytics. Made by
Tristan Tao
and
Zuye Zheng
. Featured on May 9th, 2025.
HyperArc
is not rated yet. This is HyperArc's first launch.