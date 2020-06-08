  1. Home
Hustle Crew Membership

Resources and workshops to be anti-racist

Black Lives Matter. How do keep supporting Black people in our communitie even when the hashtag ends? Our membership will gives you the tools and resources you need to be an advocate with weekly case studies and monthly workshops from $15/month.
Abadesi
Abadesi
Maker
Pro
Hey Product Hunt fam. 👋🏽 Over the past few weeks our community have been inundated with questions about how to take action to support Black Lives Matter, this is our solution. Learn how to be an agent of positive change in your community by leveraging academic research about bias and discrimination. Our monthly workshops will dive deep into the topics and over time you'll gain confidence to create and lead your own workshops in your community.
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Absolutely love this! Had the amazing opportunity to both work alongside @abadesi and to learn from her. The workshops are incredible and taught me so much about privilege, bias, combatting racism within a workplace, diversity and inclusion and much more. I'm not overstating when I say this is worth every penny.
