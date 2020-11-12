  1. Home
Collection of best-performing cold email templates

Hunter Templates is a curated directory of 150+ cold email templates, sorted by categories. The templates have been shared by industry experts in sales, marketing, and recruitment.
Tom Benattar
Co-founder & CPO @PixelMe
This is really nice! Thanks the team 🚀
Irina Maltseva
Maker
Head of Marketing @ Hunter
@tombenattar 🙏
Irina Maltseva
Maker
Head of Marketing @ Hunter
Hey ProductHunters 👋 While launching a new cold email campaign, writing email copy is one of the most challenging tasks (and obviously the most responsible). Sometimes, it's just hard to find inspiration, choose the right phrases to start an email, or present the offer. So at Hunter, we've gathered all of the best-performing cold email templates in one place. In the directory, we shared the email templates that worked the best for us and asked industry experts to share their best-performing examples. You can easily filter out templates by categories (sales, marketing, SEO, recruitment, etc), check some of the key insights on why specific template works and set up your cold email campaign in minutes. We'll be adding new templates to the directory regularly. Have a great cold email to share with us? Submit it via this form: https://forms.gle/i7yRgZhhZNuG7FeN6 And yeah, any feedback is very welcome 🙂
François Grante
Maker
Co-founder of Hunter
@irinamaltseva Thanks Irina, super excited to launch this!
Andrew Nechiporuk
Bookmarked! Great job, guys.
Irina Maltseva
Maker
Head of Marketing @ Hunter
Thanks Andrew 🙂
Gaelle Lacoste
Nice inspiration source. Thanks a lot
Irina Maltseva
Maker
Head of Marketing @ Hunter
Thanks Gaelle, glad you found the templates inspiring!
Tomas Ondrejka
Co-founder Kickresume
Super useful tool! Thank you for sharing :)
Irina Maltseva
Maker
Head of Marketing @ Hunter
Thanks Tomas!
