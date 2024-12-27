Launches
Humva
Humva
Your Easiest Go-To Avatar Tool
Humva provides free customized avatars and thousands of avatar templates for social media videos, product intro videos and more, powered by generative AI and our most advanced lip-syncing technology.
Social Media
Artificial Intelligence
Video
About this launch
Humva
Your easiest go-to avatar tool
Humva by
Humva
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Social Media
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Video
. Made by
Alex Zhao
,
Yesly Zeng
,
Leung
,
Joy L
and
Julia Zakharova
. Featured on January 19th, 2025.
Humva
is not rated yet. This is Humva's first launch.