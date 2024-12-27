Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Humva
Humva

Humva

Your Easiest Go-To Avatar Tool
Humva provides free customized avatars and thousands of avatar templates for social media videos, product intro videos and more, powered by generative AI and our most advanced lip-syncing technology.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Social MediaArtificial IntelligenceVideo

Meet the team

Humva gallery image
Humva gallery image
Humva gallery image
Humva gallery image
Humva gallery image
Humva gallery image

Built with

About this launch
Humva
Humva
Your easiest go-to avatar tool
86
Points
Point chart
7
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Humva by
Humva
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Social Media, Artificial Intelligence, Video. Made by
Alex Zhao
,
Yesly Zeng
,
Leung
,
Joy L
and
Julia Zakharova
. Featured on January 19th, 2025.
Humva
is not rated yet. This is Humva's first launch.