Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Hume OCTAVE
This is the latest launch from hume
See 1 previous launch
Hume OCTAVE
Hume OCTAVE
A next-generation speech-language model
A frontier speech-language model with new emergent capabilities, like on-the-fly voice and personality creation
Free Options
Launch tags:
Artificial IntelligenceAudio

Meet the team

Hume OCTAVE gallery image
Hume OCTAVE gallery image
Hume OCTAVE gallery image
Hume OCTAVE gallery image
Hume OCTAVE gallery image
About this launch
hume
hume
AI to measure and understand how tech affects human emotion
81
Points
Point chart
0
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Hume OCTAVE by
hume
was hunted by
Ankit Sharma
in Artificial Intelligence, Audio. Featured on December 25th, 2024.
hume
is not rated yet. It first launched on September 12th, 2024.