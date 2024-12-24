Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Hume OCTAVE
This is the latest launch from hume
See 1 previous launch
Hume OCTAVE
A next-generation speech-language model
Visit
Upvote 81
A frontier speech-language model with new emergent capabilities, like on-the-fly voice and personality creation
Free Options
Launch tags:
Artificial Intelligence
•
Audio
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
hume
AI to measure and understand how tech affects human emotion
Follow
81
Points
0
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Hume OCTAVE by
hume
was hunted by
Ankit Sharma
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Audio
. Featured on December 25th, 2024.
hume
is not rated yet. It first launched on September 12th, 2024.