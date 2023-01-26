Products
Home
→
Product
→
Humanic AI
Ranked #13 for today
Humanic AI
Uncover your Dark Pipeline
Visit
Upvote 11
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Humanic is a PLG CRM allows you to define PQL metrics and uncover your dark pipeline without the need for a Data warehouse
Launched in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Developer Tools
+1 by
Humanic AI
About this launch
Humanic AI
Uncover your Dark Pipeline
1
review
19
followers
Follow for updates
Humanic AI by
Humanic AI
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Arjun Saksena
and
Anuj Sharma
. Featured on January 31st, 2023.
Humanic AI
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Humanic AI's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
3
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#46
Report