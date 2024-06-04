Launches
Huly.io
Open source all-in-one project management platform
Alternative to Linear, Jira, Slack, Notion, and Motion. Augment your GitHub experience with Huly's bidirectional GitHub synchronization. Use Huly as an advanced front end for GitHub now!
Task Management
Calendar
Developer Tools
About this launch
Open Source All-in-One Project Management Platform
Huly.io by
was hunted by
Bogomil Shopov - Бого
in
Task Management
,
Calendar
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Andrey Platov
. Featured on June 5th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Huly.io's first launch.
Upvotes
25
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
